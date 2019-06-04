Thawarchand Gehlot takes charge of Social Justice Empowerment Ministry

Thawarchand Gehlot on Tuesday took charge of Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment in the national capital. He was accompanied by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and other officials. Officials greeted their minister by flowers and sweets. Gehlot has made his way to the Narendra Modi cabinet for a second consecutive time. Gehlot was appointed as the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment during the Modi government's first stint in 2014.