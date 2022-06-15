Thane Police website hacked for 5 hours later restored

The official website of Thane Police was hacked on June 14 for 5 hours, however, the website was later restored. Speaking to ANI, Cyber Cell DCP Sunil Lokhande said, “The website of Thane Police was hacked today in the morning at around 4 am. The investigation was done by the cyber team. Technical experts recovered the data and the website has been restored. Further probe is underway.”