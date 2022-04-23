Terrorists killed in Sunjwan encounter planned to inflict heavy damage Jammu ADGP

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh on April 22 informed that the two Pakistan based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were eliminated by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sunjwan were planning to inflict heavy damage. “Based on inputs received by intelligence agencies, we cordoned an area in Sunjwan. We maintained the cordon throughout the night. At around 4 am, terrorists tried to sneak out and attacked police personnel in which 5 personnel got injured. We managed to keep the terrorists in the cordoned area. A search operation was launched and both the terrorists were killed. We have recovered a large number of arms and ammunition and an IED vest. We have now cleared the site and operation is now formally over,” he said. “With the kind of vest they were wearing it is clear that they have come here to inflict heavy damage and their designs were quite nefarious but with the timely intervention of intelligence agencies and security forces, this major disaster has been averted,” he added.