Terrorist involved in killing bank manager Vijay Kumar killed in Shopian encounter: IGP Kashmir

Inspector General of Police, J&K, Vijay Kumar on June 15 referring to an encounter in Shopian said that one terrorist involved in shooting bank manager Vijay Kumar was killed in Shopian encounter. Speaking about the encounter, Kumar said, “Bank Manager Vijay Kumar was attacked. When we analysed its CCTV footage, face matched with Jan Mohd Lone - a Shopian terrorist. His parents were called and they confirmed that he's their son. In Shopian encounter, both terrorists, Jan Mohd Lone and Tufail Ganai were killed.”