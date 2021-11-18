Terrorism will not be seen in JK after two years LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended award ceremony of EEPC India Northern Region Export in Jammu on November 17. While addressing the gathering Lieutenant Governor assured that terrorism will not be seen in the Union Territory after two years. “Many people worry about the law and order situation; I want to tell you that the situation has changed a lot. Some elements are trying, but I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, The government is working in this direction,” he added.