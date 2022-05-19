Search icon
Terror funding case: NIA Court convicts separatist leader Yasin Malik

Separatist Yasin Malik was brought out of NIA Court after a hearing in a terror funding case. The court convicted him in the matter. Argument on sentence to take place on May 25.

