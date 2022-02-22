Tension along Ukraine-Russia border can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue: India at UNSC

Urging both the sides to engage through diplomatic dialogue, India on February 22 (IST) called for restrain on Russia-Ukraine border at UNSC. India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti at UNSC said, “The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region. “We call for restraint on all sides. We are convinced that this issue can only be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. We need to give space to recent initiatives undertaken by parties which seek to diffuse tensions,” he added.