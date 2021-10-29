Trending#

Tennis Player Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa

  • DNA Video Team
  • Oct 29, 2021, 04:15 PM IST

Ahead of Goa Assembly polls 2022, Tennis champion Leander Paes joined TMC in Goa on October 29. He joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chief Minister Mamata is on a 3-4 days visit to Goa.