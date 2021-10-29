Home
Tennis Player Leander Paes joins TMC in Goa
DNA Video Team
Oct 29, 2021, 04:15 PM IST
Ahead of Goa Assembly polls 2022, Tennis champion Leander Paes joined TMC in Goa on October 29. He joined TMC in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Chief Minister Mamata is on a 3-4 days visit to Goa.
