Temples reopen in Patna amid declining COVID cases

Amid the declining COVID-19 cases, the religious places in Patna have been reopened. The authorities have eased the COVID-19 restrictions. While speaking to ANI, the priest of the Mahavir Mandir in Patna on February 07 informed that entry without masks will not be permitted to the devotees, and the people visiting the temple will have to follow social distancing.“Entry without masks is not permitted. The people will have to follow social distancing. Arrangements of sanitisers have been made,” temple priest said. The devotees visiting the temple expressed their happiness for the reopening of the temple.