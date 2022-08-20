Temple priest attempts suicide by putting himself on fire in Jaipur

In a gruesome attempt to commit suicide in Rajasthan, a temple priest put himself on fire in Jaipur. The Police reached on the spot and the priest was then hospitalised. Jaipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (West) Vandita Rana on August 18 informed that the act was following a dispute between the priest and a society group. An FIR has been registered. “A priest self-immolated himself. Police reached the spot and he was admitted to the hospital, his treatment is underway. An FIR has been registered. There was some dispute between the priest and a society group due to which he committed such an act,” the DCP said.