Temple and Mosque share common entrance in Kanpur city

On Tuesday morning, when devotees thronged the Hanuman temple in Tatmil Chowk of Kanpur, the neighbouring mosque had Muslims offering ‘Namaz’ on the holy festival of Eid. Situated in the heart of the city, this scene is a common sight in the city as it gives out loud the message of unity and brotherhood to the locals. This Hanuman Temple and Mosque at the Tatmill crossing share a common entrance and members of both the communities share an unmatched bonhomie.