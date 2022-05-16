Temperature has already fallen, there will be relief in next 3-4 days: IMD

India Meteorological Department Senior Scientist on May 16 informed that temperature has already fallen. There will be a relief in the upcoming 3-4 days. “Temperature has already fallen today. As per the 11.30 am observation, temperature has already fallen by 2-3 degrees Celsius. So, as per our observation, today temperature will be 2-3 degrees Celsius lower than what was observed yesterday.” “Some stations had recorded 46-48 degrees Celsius, it'll come down to 43-44 degrees. At Safdarjung, it will be 42-43 degrees Celsius. Western Disturbance has come, cloud increased. So, there will be a relief from tomorrow for 3-4 days,” he added.