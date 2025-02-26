Telangana Tunnel Accident What Led To 8 Men Getting Trapped In Telangana Tunnel Collapse | SLBC

10 engineering experts who looked into structural stability of SLBC tunnel have found an 'unexpected mudslide caused the roof to collapse'. The collapse led to 8 men being trapped in Telangana tunnel. The men have been trapped since Saturday morning and rescue operations have been underway for over 72 hours. According to an expert, the mudslide was caused by seepage of water. “There was seepage of water from the hillocks above into the tunnel. This caused the mud to loosen and caused a mudslide, which resulted in the accident. In this case, the tunnel was being dug at a place which was prone to mudslides, and the drilling triggered it.": Structural Engineer At SLBC Tunnel The tunnel was prone to mudslides because it is a watering tunnel as per experts. The tunnel carries water from Krishna River to Nalgonda. #telanganatunnelcollapse #telanganatunnelaccident #slbctunnelaccident #news #latestnews