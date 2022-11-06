Telangana Supporters celebrate as TRS lead in Munugode by-election

As TRS lead in the Munugode by-election, supporters and party leaders celebrated at TRS party office in Telangana Bhawan on November 06. The ruling TRS is ahead of its rivals after completion of 13 rounds of counting of votes in the crucial bypoll to Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. The Munugode by-election was held on November 03.