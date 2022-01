Telangana: Restoration of centuries-old stepwell in Secunderabad nears completion

In a unique initiative, 18th century old stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad is being restored. The marvelous stepwell was unearthed by removing over 500 tonnes of garbage. This stepwell had become a dumping ground for years. It's 53ft deep and every night 5-6ft clean water fills up naturally. The restoration work is expected to complete within 6 to 8 months.