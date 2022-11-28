Telangana Police denies permission to BJP’s Praja Sangrama Yatra

Telangana Police denied permission to Telangana BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar to hold the fifth phase of Praja Sangrama Yatra scheduled from Bhainsa, Telangana on November 28. Reacting to the incident, Telangana BJP spokesperson NV Subash said, this shows that KCR Government wanted to create an unnecessary tension and wanted to disturb the peaceful Padayatra by creating a law and order situation. Telangana BJP condemned the action of Chief Minister KCR and demanded an immediate grant of permission. Praja Sangrama Yatra was scheduled to start from Bhainsa and conclude in Karimnagar. Telangana BJP Chief to cover 222 km in 20 days.