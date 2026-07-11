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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement on Ali Khamenei's funeral: 'We pledge to avenge your pure blood'

Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'avenge blood' of father Ali Khamenei

Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash movie's big update left netizens worried: 'We don't want another Adipurush'

Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, update leave netizens worried

Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Golden Boot race adds spice to Norway-England FIFA World Cup quarterfinal showdown

Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Golden Boot race adds spice to Norway-England game

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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

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Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 03:56 PM IST

Telangana News On Bail Telangana Man Kills Wife Children Teen He Assaulted And Her Family

A horrific case unfolded across two villages in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The accused was out on bail in a POCSO rape case. He allegedly abducted the teenage survivor before killing her near a lake.

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A horrific case unfolded across two villages in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The accused was out on bail in a POCSO rape case. He allegedly abducted the teenage survivor before killing her near a lake.

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Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei issues first statement on Ali Khamenei's funeral: 'We pledge to avenge your pure blood'
Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei vows to 'avenge blood' of father Ali Khamenei
Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash movie's big update left netizens worried: 'We don't want another Adipurush'
Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, update leave netizens worried
Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Golden Boot race adds spice to Norway-England FIFA World Cup quarterfinal showdown
Erling Haaland vs Harry Kane: Golden Boot race adds spice to Norway-England game
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: Police claim Siya killed victim, say conviction will be tough; Here's why
Ketan Agarwal Murder: Police claim Siya killed victim, proving it will be tough
Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Norway vs England, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming
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From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
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