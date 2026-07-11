Telangana News On Bail Telangana Man Kills Wife Children Teen He Assaulted And Her Family
A horrific case unfolded across two villages in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The accused was out on bail in a POCSO rape case. He allegedly abducted the teenage survivor before killing her near a lake.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
A horrific case unfolded across two villages in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. The accused was out on bail in a POCSO rape case. He allegedly abducted the teenage survivor before killing her near a lake.