Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao slams Centre over paddy procurement says its engaged in doublespeak

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao on April 07 slammed the Central Government over paddy procurement from the farmers of the state stating that it is trying to "hoodwink" people and is engaged in "doublespeak"."Centre is trying to hoodwink people, especially farmers, of Telangana. On December 1, 2021, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Rabi crop, irrespective of whether it's parboiled rice or raw rice, will be procured by the Centre through FCI like last several decades," KTR told ANI."Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Piyush Goyal misled not only the House on April 1, 2022, but also the entire country because he categorically said in the House that there's no demand for parboiled rice in the world or in the country, so Government of India refuses to buy it," he added.