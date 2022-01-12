Telangana likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfalls in next 48 hours: IMD

Metrological centre Hyderabad on January 11 predicted that Telangana is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of state in coming two to three days.“Telangana is likely to have light to moderate rains at a few places and in one or two places heavy rains in the next three days, hailstorm associated heavy rain is likely to occur in isolated places of Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizaamabad, Jagatiyal, Rajanna, Sirsilla, Kemareddy, Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and its adjoining areas,” said K Nagaratna, Head of Meteorological Centre Hyderabad.