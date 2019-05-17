Telangana likely to be hit by severe heat wave conditions in coming days

Telangana is likely to be hit by severe heat wave conditions with the temperature hovering between 45 to 47 degrees Celsius respectively in the coming days, Meteorology Department said. Dr K Nagaratna, a scientist at the Hyderabad’s IMD said, “In the coming days, the temperature in Telangana may raise upto 45 degree Celsius and in some areas may reach upto 47 degree Celsius. It may continue to the next few days.” The weather expert said the department has also predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorm in the region in the upcoming days.