Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao launches several AI projects at IIIT-H

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao on July 12 launched three projects Artificial Intelligence (AI) projects at IIIT Hyderabad. These AI projects are known as iRaste Telangana, Bodhyaan and Microlabs. Project iRaste Telangana is a pivotal project that will move beyond traditional approaches to Road Safety by leveraging the power of Artificial Intelligence. Bodhyaan is a Mobility Car Data Platform which will have multiple sensors cameras, LIDARs, night-vision cameras, RADARs, including the required computational power to capture and process real-time data of the vehicle. MicroLabs is based on the pillars of Scale, Speed, Sensitivity, & Sample cost which brings out genomic surveillance for communicable diseases to Point of Care (POC) and is setup at IIIT Hyderabad. Intel lndia Country Head Nivruti, Emerging Technologies Director Rama Devi and other dignitaries graced the occasion.