Telangana govt provides top-class lab facilities in govt schools

In a yet another move to improve the infrastructure in Telangana, the state government has provided the labs of the government schools with top-class facilities. The facilities are not only helping the students to understand the subject better but are also increasing their interest to learn further. The enhanced equipment has also helped the teachers to explain and teach in detail. The teachers along with the students lauded the move and expressed their gratitude towards the Telangana government.