Telangana: Govt distributes commercial vehicles to Dalit community under Dalit Bandhu Scheme

Telangana Government on July 08 distributed commercial vehicles to the Dalit community in Hyderabad. This initiative was done under the Dalit Bandhu Scheme. Dalit Bandhu Scheme is aimed to empower Dalit community and to lift them out of poverty. The scheme was designed to give the Dalit Community access to jobs, self-respect, and development.