Telangana govt demands Centre’s support for paddy procurement to help farmers

Telangana government demanded Centre’s support for the paddy procurement to support the farmers of the state, said Telangana Rashtra Samithi MLC Kavitha Kalvakuntla on April 07. “Paddy procurement is nil, we demand Centre's support for Telangana farmers. FCI doesn't have a proper procurement policy. We request FCI to release yearly calendar, so states can direct farmers to sow crops accordingly and that there should be uniform procurement,” she added.