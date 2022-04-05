Telangana Governor appeals to people to get COVID vaccine ahead of possible fourth wave

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on April 05 appealed people to get COVID-19 vaccine in view of possible fourth wave. “I appeal to people to get themselves vaccinated as we may face the fourth wave also. Though COVID restrictions have been relaxed but we can't relax much. So it's better to wear a mask,” said Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan.