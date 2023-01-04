Telangana Government provides KCR kit to pregnant Ladies

Telangana government has launched KCR Kit Scheme for pregnant women. Pregnant women can utilize this scheme for a maximum of 2 deliveries. Women who give birth at a government hospital can utilize this scheme. The main aim of this scheme is to provide all the necessary items for pregnant women and their newborn babies. Under this scheme, pregnant women will be provided with the financial assistance of Rs. 12,000 in three phases. In the case of a baby girl, an additional Rs. 1000 will be given by the government. KCR Kit contains Baby oil, Soaps useful for mother and child, a Mosquito net, Dresses, handbags, Toys for children, Diapers, Powder, Shampoo, Sarees, Towels and Napkins, Baby bed. The idea is to encourage more and more deliveries in government hospitals, and reduce the infant mortality rate and female feticide. The state government under the scheme would provide a kit containing some essential items for pregnant women and newborn babies to manage pregnancy complications. The scheme is designed to get pregnant women nutritious food and to take care of the newborn after delivery. KCR Kit scheme is aimed at the well-being of mother and child and reducing the infant mortality rate.