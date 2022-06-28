Telangana government assists pregnant women through KCR Kit Scheme

Telangana state government has launched KCR Kit Scheme which came into effect from 4 June 2017. Pregnant women can utilise this scheme for maximum two deliveries. Women who give birth at a government hospital can utilize this scheme. The main aim of this scheme is to provide all the necessary items for pregnant women and the new-born child. Under this scheme, pregnant women are provided with financial assistance of Rs 12,000 in four phases. In case of a baby girl, an additional Rs 1000 are given by the government.