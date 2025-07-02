Telangana Factory Blast FIR Exposes Negligence In Telangana Factory Blast | Telangana News

An explosion at Sigachi Industries Ltd's Pashamylaram unit has left 36 dead and several injured. Sangareddy police have registered an FIR against the factory management. The FIR alleges that workers were forced to use outdated machinery despite repeated warnings. "The complainant's father and other employees of the Sigachi company already informed the Sigachi Company management several times regarding change of machinery as they are too old and every possibility of danger may occur and cause heavy loss to the property and men," the FIR stated. Yashwanth Rajanala, who lost his father in the blast, filed the complaint. Reports also reveal the company operated without a No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Telangana Fire Department and had no proper safety systems like fire alarms or heat sensors. A tragic case of alleged negligence.