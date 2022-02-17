Search icon
Telangana: Devotees offer prayers during Medaram Jatara festival in Mulugu

4-day-long traditional festival Sammakka Sarakka Jatara began on February 16. Devotees offered prayers at the Medaram Jatara festival at Medaram village in Mulugu, Telangana.

