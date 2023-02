Telangana Congress stages protest outside SBI branch in Hyderabad

As a part of Congress’ nationwide protest against the Adani Group row, members of Telangana congress staged protest outside SBI branch in Hyderabad. The Congress alleged that Centre is using common people’s money to support their closest friends. The Opposition is taking this line of argument, that the exposure of LIC and public sector banks like the SBI to the Adani Group has significant implications for middle-class savings.