Telangana CM Rakesh Tikait protest against Centres paddy procurement policy in Delhi

To mark a protest against the Centre's paddy procurement policy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and elected representatives from the state including MPs, MLAs and MLCs staged a ‘Dharna’ in Delhi on April 11. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also joined the protest.