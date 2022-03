Telangana: CM KCR arrives for grand reopening of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on March 28 arrived at the grand reopening function of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri. The CM will soon inaugurate the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple. The architectural masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple exhibits a fusion of both Dravidian and Kakatiyan styles of architecture.