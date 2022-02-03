Telangana CM criticised Centre for Budget 2022 on wrong figures: G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy on February 02 counter-attacked Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over his remark on Union Budget 2022-23 and said that the latter criticised the Centre on wrong figures. “Telangana CM criticised government on wrong figures. I want to tell CM that the Budget is progressive and is for employment generation. He also criticised the Constitution. On behalf of Government of India, I condemn whatever he said about the Constitution,” said Union Minister Reddy.