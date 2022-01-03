Telangana BJP President’s arrest amounts to murder of democracy: JP Nadda

After the arrest of Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar by Karimnagar Police, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on January 3 criticised officials and said that the act is “highly condemnable” and it amounts to the “murder of democracy”. While speaking to ANI, he said, “The arrest of Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar is highly condemnable and amounts to the murder of democracy. He was peacefully staging a protest following all COVID protocols in his office. Police forcibly entered his office and manhandled him.” “KCR Government has gone mad seeing BJP's victory in recent bypolls and the support that our party is receiving in the state. We will take all legal and democratic recourse against the police action,” Nadda added.