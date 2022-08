Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh detained in Hyderabad for supporting Nupur Sharma’s controversial remark

Telangana Police detained Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Raja Singh for supporting Nupur Sharma’s controversial remark on August 23 in Hyderabad. Protests erupted in Hyderabad on August 22 demanding action against him. A case was registered under sections 295(a), 153(a) and others.