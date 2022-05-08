Telangana BJP delegation meets Governor, submits representation on Saroornagar killing

Telangana BJP led delegation met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on May 08 in Hyderabad. They submitted a representation on the Saroornagar murder case which took place on May 04. “Out of 4 accused, only 2 were arrested by the police and two people belonging to TRS and AIMIM have not been arrested till now," Lok Sabha BJP MP G Venkatswamy added. Nagaraju was killed in Hyderabad’s Saroornagar for allegedly marrying a Muslim girl.