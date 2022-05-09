Telangana: 9 killed, 17 injured in lorry-minivan collision in Kamareddy

9 persons were killed, and 17 others suffered injuries in a collision between a lorry and minivan on May 09. The incident took place at Hasanpally in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. The occupants of the minivan were returning from a function in Yellareddy. The accused driver has been identified. Investigation is underway. PM Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 compensation to those injured in the accident.