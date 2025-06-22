Tejashwi Yadav vs Nitish Kumar Tejashwi Mocks CM Nitish Kumar Ahead Of Bihar Elections | BJP vs JDU

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said, "...Everyone in Bihar knows that Nitish Kumar will not be the chief minister after the elections. Amit Shah has clarified this multiple times... The BJP has hijacked the JDU. Sanjay Jha is an RSS person. He is in JDU from Arun Jaitley quota. JDU ticket distribution will also be done by Amit Shah, not Nitish Kumar..."