Tejashwi Yadav rubbishes Prashant Kishor’s claim of no development in Bihar for 30 years

Responding to Prashant Kishor’s statement about Bihar in which he stated that he has not seen any development in the last 30 years, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on May 07 dismissed all the claims made and said that his statement does not make any sense as he has never been a factor in anything so far. “Prashant Kishor’s statement does not make any sense. I am not aware of his whereabouts, who is he? He has never been a factor in anything so far,” he said. “Our stand is clear on CAA-NRC. We have always been opposing this in the parliament and I don’t think it will be implemented anytime soon in Bihar,” he added.