Tejashwi Yadav condemns BPSC paper leak, says Students' lives are being played with

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav on May 09 condemned the BPSC paper leak. “This is unfortunate, sad and condemnable. This has happened several times in various exams including school papers. But no one learns. We have taken this up several times but to no avail. Students' lives are being played with,” said Tejashwi Yadav.