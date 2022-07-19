Search icon
Tejashwi Yadav claims Union Minister Nityanand Rai wanted to join RJD

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Minister of State for Home Affairs and BJP leader Nityanand Rai expressed his desire to join RJD before taking up the charge of Union Minister. “BJP leader and MoS Nityanand Rai met me and expressed his desire to join RJD as he asked us to take him into the party before he became a minister. He said that he doesn't feel like being there,” said Tejashwi Yadav on July18. The RJD leader has been in the eye of the storm for his stirring statement about BJP-led NDA Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu.

