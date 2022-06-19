Tejashwi Yadav calls ‘Agnipath Scheme’ a hidden agenda of RSS

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on June 19 slammed the Central government over the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment Scheme calling it a hidden agenda of RSS. “Is this scheme MNREGA for educated youth? Or the hidden agenda of RSS. Instead of One Rank One Pension, No Rank, No Pension was introduced.”