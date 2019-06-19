Tejashwi maybe in England for world cup RJD leader as Bihar faces severe health issue

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Wednesday reacted on Muzaffarpur children deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). He demanded Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s resignation on moral ground. Replying to a question on Tejashwi Yadav’s no reaction on Muzaffarpur children deaths. “I don't know exactly where he is, maybe he has gone to watch the World Cup, I am not sure about it.”