Tej Pratap Yadav News JDUs KC Tyagi Reacts To Lalu Yadav Expelling Tej Pratap From RJD; Bihar News

Tej Pratap Yadav News: JDU's KC Tyagi Reacts To Lalu Yadav Expelling Tej Pratap From RJD; Bihar News Breaking news from Bihar politics! RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has reportedly expelled his elder son and former Bihar Minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party. In a significant development, KC Tyagi of the Janata Dal (United) reacts to this major shake-up within the Rashtriya Janata Dal.