Tej Pratap Yadav claims ‘secret talks’ with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during Iftar party

Amid the buzz around Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s presence at an Iftar party organised by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leaders in Patna, Tej Pratap Yadav on April 22 claimed that the party leaders held secret talks with Bihar CM and even went ahead to say that they will form government in the state. “We had organized an Iftar party where not just Nitish, but BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain, LJP's Chirag Paswan and other leaders had also come. Earlier, I had put up a 'No Entry' board for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and now I have put up an Entry 'Nitish Chacha Ji' board, so he came. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly,” he said.