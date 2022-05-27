Technology has paved way to ensure last-mile delivery PM Modi at drone festival

While attending the ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 27 said that the technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery and the vision of saturation.“Technology has paved the way to ensure the last-mile delivery, saturation vision. My experience of the last 8 years has further strengthened my belief. We assured free rations for the poor in the times of pandemic as well,” the PM said.