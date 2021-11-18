{"id":"2920186","source":"DNA","title":"Technology has become a major instrument of global competition: PM Modi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Sydney Dialogue on November 18 said that the technology has become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping future international order. “Technology and data are becoming new weapons. The biggest strength of democracy is openness, at the same time we shouldn't allow vested interests to misuse this openness,” PM Modi added. ","summary":"Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Sydney Dialogue on November 18 said that the technology has become a major instrument of global competition and key to shaping future international order. “Technology and data are becoming new weapons. The biggest strength of democracy is openness, at the same time we shouldn't allow vested interests to misuse this openness,” PM Modi added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-technology-has-become-a-major-instrument-of-global-competition-pm-modi-2920186","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/18/1005900-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/181121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_14.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637234102","publish_date":"Nov 18, 2021, 04:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 18, 2021, 04:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2920186"}