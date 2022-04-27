Technologies build cheese production in Moscow

Demand for processed cheese as well as its production is extending in Russia. Over the past few years, it has grown by more than a third. According to last year, the volume amounted to about 130 000 tons. Production begins with selection of materials. Butter, milk powder, curds, and, of course, cheese of various semi-hard varieties. The standard sets to have no less than a third of it in the melted product. After unloading at the factory, the samples go to the laboratory. The ingredients are mixed & heated to 90 degree Celsius, almost boiling, in a special cauldron. Less than 10 minutes later, the cooking process is almost complete. Melting salts allow the product to remain soft even after cooling. The final stage of production is packaging and cooling. The cheese is aged for several hours in these refrigerators. The factory units are impressive in scale. A tank for milk or cream - the capacity is measured in tons. Same for ready products. About 50 tons of processed cheese leaves the workshop each day. We are currently number 2 in the processed cheese market. The productivity of the enterprise last year neared 30,000 tons. The company began deliveries to Georgia & Mongolia. They are looking closely at the huge Chinese market. The necessary documents have already been received.