Technological advancements increase complexity within legal system of India CJI Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on April 09 said that the rapid development of technology has resulted in increased complexity within the legal landscape of India. Speaking at the National Judicial Conference held in the Narmada district of Gujarat, he said, “Developing expertise in negotiation and mediation is much needed for new lawyers and law students. The rapid development of technology has resulted in increased complexity within the legal and regulatory landscape of the country.”