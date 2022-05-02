Team inspects progress of work in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor

A team of experts led by N Srinivas, Director, Operations and Business Development of DFCCIL, recently inspected the progress of work in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) to check any type of technical flaw at the earliest and give the necessary directions to the concerned officials. N Srinivas, Director, Operations and BD, said, “Western Dedicated Freight Corridor is operating in a stretch of about 640 km, New Rewari to New Palanpur. This becomes the hub of the entire Exim traffic particularly the container traffic which is coming from ports and going to ports. So from New Rewari to New Palanpur, we have commissioned and are now operating at a speed in excess of 70 km per hour. This is a significant achievement because compared to Indian Railways' average speed of about 25 km per hour, we are now able to achieve 70 km plus for container trains. So the turn round of this entire container has been significantly reduced. It has now created a sort of record for movement. There is a growth of almost 36 per cent year over year for container traffic.”